By Steve Slater and Paul Sandle
LONDON Nov 25 Britain is to cap the cost of
payday loans, stepping up its controls over the industry just a
month after the regulator said imposing price controls would be
"a very intrusive proposition".
George Osborne, finance minister, on Monday said capping
charges was "the next logical step" to take.
"It's working in other countries, it helps hard working
people, and in fixing the banks we need to make sure we fix all
parts of the banking and financial system and payday lending is
part of it," Osborne said on BBC radio.
The level of the cap will be decided by the new regulator,
the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), he said. It is expected
to be included in the Banking Reform Bill, which is already
going through parliament.
Further details were not immediately available from the
Treasury or FCA.
Britain's financial watchdog was criticized last month for
not imposing a cap on interest rates imposed by payday lenders
as part of proposals to discipline the industry, which provides
short-term loans intended to tide borrowers over until payday.
The FCA at that time said a price cap had been looked at,
but was concerned that imposing price limits could make it
harder for people to borrow and push them into the hands of loan
sharks.
"Clearly this is a very intrusive proposition and to ensure
we fully understand the implications we have committed to
undertake further research," it said. That would occur from
April 2014, when it started regulating the industry, it said.
The FCA instead forced payday lenders to check whether
borrowers can afford their loans and limited the number of times
those loans can be extended.
Wonga, one of the biggest payday lenders in Britain, has
seen profits surge and charges an annual interest rate of 5,853
percent, according to its website.
Australia and some other countries have slapped a cap on
payday loan interest rates.