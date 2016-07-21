By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 Britain's regulator for the
payment systems used by banks to shift cash said it would hold
off from taking further action to boost competition as lenders
sold off their holdings in a core payments system to MasterCard
.
Britain is trying to increase competition in a banking
sector dominated by a handful of large players like Barclays
and RBS which own chunks of the payments
system.
Easy and commercially attractive access to the country's
payment systems is essential for newcomer banks which can't
afford to build their own systems.
The Payments Systems Regulator (PSR) said in the final
conclusions of its market review into competition in the sector
that access to new entrants was becoming easier.
PSR's report coincided with an announcement by MasterCard
that it was buying VocaLink, one of Britain's core payment
systems, for 700 million pounds ($922.32 million), triggering
announcements from Barclays, RBS and others about how much cash
they will receive from the sale of stakes.
In February, the PSR had said that 18 banks and building
societies should cut their stakes in VocaLink to increase
competition.
Common ownership of VocaLink by a small number of banks was
having a negative effect on innovation and competition, it said
at the time. VocaLink processes more than 90 percent of
salaries, over 70 percent of household bills and almost all
state benefits.
PSR's market review looked at so-called indirect access,
meaning a new bank or payment company plugging into the system
via another bank and the charges that entails.
Some banks are less willing to give access to money
remitters due to concerns about complying with tougher rules to
crack down on money-laundering but these rules were being looked
at, the PSR said.
Switching between indirect access providers was also
difficult in some cases, it said.
The watchdog said the impact of anticipated market
developments would address many concerns and it had therefore
decided not to take any further action at this point.
More banks with direct access to the payments system planned
to become indirect access providers within the next nine months,
it added.
"The more we can open up access, the more challenger banks
and building societies will be able to come to market and
compete on a level playing field," PSR Managing Director Hannah
Nixon said in a statement.
"This in turn will give more options to consumers."
The PSR, a unit of the Financial Conduct Authority, also
launched a public consultation on how it proposes to use its
powers to force a payment system operator to grant access or
vary the terms of existing access.
($1 = 0.7590 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)