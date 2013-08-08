By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, August 8
LONDON, August 8 Initial results for a scheme to
get more British workers to save for their retirement by
automaticaly enrolling them in company pension schemes have been
better than the government expected, it said on Thursday.
Over 90 percent of workers enrolled in a workplace pension
plan by the 50 biggest British employers are staying rather than
electing to opt out, the first figures released on Thursday by
the UK's Department for Work and Pensions showed.
The government had expected 30 percent to opt out, based on
its own research with workers before auto-enrolment was
introduced.
"Seeing our largest employers report such low opt-out rates
bodes well for this ambitious programme, which will see millions
more putting money aside for the future," pensions minister
Steve Webb said in a statement.
Companies with more than 120,000 employees were required to
start auto-enrolment in the second half of last year. For small
firms employing between 50-89 staff the deadline is July 2014.
The government wants to encourage more workers to start
saving for retirement. Only one in three British workers in the
private sector were paying into a workplace pension, the DWP
said.
Over 1 million workers have been enrolled into a pension by
companies such as food chain McDonalds, retailer John
Lewis and supermarkets operator Asda, the DWP
said in a statement, with 6 to 9 million more people expected to
join a company pension plan for the first time by 2018.