* Limits on contributions should be lifted
* Ban on transfers should be abolished
* Implementation timetable should be stuck to
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 15 Unless the UK government
lifts the cap on contributions into its new low-cost pensions
scheme it could fail to address the issues the scheme was
designed to resolve, a government report published on Thursday
said.
The government is due to phase in auto-enrolment in October,
under which employers will sign up staff to their corporate
pension schemes unless they ask to be excluded. This could lead
to up to 8 million additional workers being signed up for
pensions.
The scheme, to be administered by a specially created body
called the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST), can only
accept contributions of 4,200 pounds ($6,600) a year.
However, if employees want to make more than the minimum 8
percent contribution, an individual earning more than 53,000
pounds would effectively be excluded from the scheme after
hitting the 4,200 limit.
"The restrictions make it impossible for NEST to meet the
needs of all the employers and employees who might want to use
it," Dame Anne Begg, MP and chairwoman of the Work and Pensions
Committee, said in a statement.
"Unless the restrictions are removed, many employers will
still not be able to access its low-cost pension scheme, and
many of the employees for whom it was intended will not be
reached."
The report recommends that these restrictions should be
lifted as "a matter of urgency" and urges a rethink on the ban
on individuals transferring existing pension pots into NEST.
Some 2.4 million people in Britain have combined personal
and stakeholder pension pots of less than 5,000 pounds and 4
million have less than 10,000, government figures show.
Less than half of employees are saving into a workplace
pension scheme, the lowest proportion since records began in
1997, official figures from the Office for National Statistics
(ONS) showed in February.
The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), which
represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK with 15 million
members and assets of around 800 billion pounds, said growing
doubts about the value of saving into a pension could see more
employees opting out of the scheme.
($1 = 0.6355 British pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)