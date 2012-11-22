LONDON Nov 22 The British government is
considering a new type of pension scheme to address the rapid
disappearance of final salary pension schemes and encourage more
people to save for their retirement.
Pensions minister Steve Webb said on Thursday he wants to
bridge the gap between the two traditional forms of pensions -
defined benefit (DB), which promises employees a pension based
on their salaries, and defined contribution (DC), which offers
no guarantee about how much the pension will finally pay out.
DB has become too costly for most employers, which are
struggling to plug deficits and spiralling pension fund
liabilities, while DC schemes have been criticised for putting
too much investment risk on the individual members.
Known as "defined ambition," the scheme will encourage fewer
and larger pension plans, and will share risks equally between
employers and employees, Webb said in a paper called
"Reinvigorating workplace pensions."
The scheme will offer workers some guarantees from their
employers on the size of their pension pot and the rough size of
their retirement pay packet.
The government is concerned Britain's ageing population
needs to do more to provide for itself in later life. The number
of active members of occupational schemes has declined from a
peak of 12.2 million in 1967, to 8.2 million in 2011.
"For nearly half a century, we have seen declining numbers
of people in workplace schemes - I am determined to reverse this
trend and ensure we have pensions that are affordable to
employers and attractive to employees," Webb said.
His concern is shared in Europe. The EU's pensions and
insurance watchdog wants to set Europe-wide standards for
national old-age pension schemes in a bid to boost investment in
private pensions.