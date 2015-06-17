LONDON, June 17 The British government is
looking at capping penalty charges levied by pension firms on
people seeking to access their retirement savings early, finance
minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.
The government introduced changes to pension rules in April
to allow pensioners to cash in their pension pots, but there
have been media reports that over-55s have been restricted from
taking out portions of their money.
"There are clearly concerns that some companies are not
doing their part to make those freedoms available," Osborne told
parliament.
"We are investigating how to remove barriers and we are
considering now a cap on charges and I am asking the Financial
Conduct Authority to investigate. People who have worked hard
and saved hard deserve a better deal."
The Treasury said it would launch a consultation next month
to look at tackling excessive early exit penalties, including a
legal cap, as well as making the process for transferring
pensions from one scheme to another quicker and smoother.
Osborne said that since the changes came into force, 60,000
people had accessed their pension savings, transferring more
than 1 billion pounds out of their pension funds.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)