LONDON Jan 19 Britain's finance ministry said
on Tuesday it would introduce legislation to cap "excessive"
exit fees charged to pension-holders who choose to withdraw
their cash early.
"The independent FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) will be
responsible for setting the level of the cap and will consult
fully in due course," the Treasury said in a statement.
Pensions reforms introduced last year have allowed over-55s
more freedom over what to do with their pension pots, removing
an obligation to buy an annuity, which provides a fixed income
for life.
But some policyholders have faced hefty fees for accessing
their cash, depending on the structure of the pension products.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)