LONDON Nov 25 Britain's financial regulator
said on Wednesday it has asked pension companies to spell out
how much they charge people to cash in their pension pots.
Lawmakers are concerned that people are at risk of being
ripped off if they decide to take out their pension money.
"This data collection exercise will help us establish
whether there is a significant variation between firms for
similar products and services, and the extent to which the
charges that consumers face may be complex and difficult to
understand," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a
statement.
"We will also analyse whether higher charges are
concentrated among particular pension pot sizes."
The FCA also said the launch of its market review into
"retirement outcomes" has been delayed by three months until the
second quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)