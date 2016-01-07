LONDON Jan 7 The bulk of pensions accessed by
British savers between July and September 2015 were fully cashed
out, following rules changes earlier in the year, the country's
financial markets regulator said on Thursday.
A total of 120,969 pensions, or 68 percent of those accessed
during the period, were cashed out, of which the vast majority -
88 percent - were for pot sizes of 30,000 pounds ($43,698.00) or
less, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.
Under the new rules, announced in finance minister George
Osborne's spring budget, individuals no longer have to buy an
annuity, or income for life, at retirement with their pension
savings.
Just 13 percent of retirees opted to use their savings to
buy an annuity between July and September, the FCA said, while
30 percent of people had taken some or all of their money using
more flexible income drawdown products.
($1 = 0.6865 pounds)
