LONDON Nov 6 Singer Cliff Richard, one of
Britain's best-known entertainers, has been questioned again by
police investigating allegations of historical sex crimes, his
spokesman said on Friday.
Richard, 75, voluntarily met officers from South Yorkshire
Police which launched an inquiry last year into allegations that
date back to the 1980s and involve an under-age boy.
"He was not arrested or charged, nor has he ever been. He
co-operated fully with officers and answered the questions put
to him," his spokesman said.
"Other than restating that the allegations are completely
false and that he will continue to co-operate fully with the
police, it would not be appropriate for Sir Cliff to say
anything further at this time."
South Yorkshire Police said its inquiries were ongoing and
the investigation continued. In February, the force's chief
constable said the investigation had "increased significantly in
size".
Richard, born Harry Webb in 1940 and who was called
Britain's Elvis Presley early in his career, has had 14 No. 1
singles in Britain. He is the only singer to have topped the UK
singles chart in five consecutive decades, from the 50s to the
90s.
With his backing group The Shadows, Richard, who was
knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1995, was one of Britain's most
successful performers in the pre-Beatles era of the late 1950s
and early 1960s.
Richard was first interviewed by detectives after police
raided his home in August last year when he was on holiday. The
search was filmed by the BBC after the broadcaster was given
advance warning.
That raid led to criticism from lawmakers who described the
co-operation between the police and the BBC as "inept" and
causing "irreparable damage" to the singer's reputation.
After police revealed the late BBC presenter Jimmy Savile
had used his fame to sexually abuse hundreds of victims over
decades, detectives have launched a series of investigations
into high-profile British celebrities over allegations of sex
crimes.
A number of household names have been jailed and there are
ongoing inquiries into a string of claims that powerful figures
including senior politicians were involved in paedophile rings.
However, critics and well-known figures who have been
arrested but later cleared of wrongdoing have said many of those
accused are victims of a witch hunt, unfounded rumours or the
claims of fantasists.
