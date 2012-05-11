(Adds details, background)

LONDON May 11 The threat of a petrol delivery strike, which prompted panic buying at the pumps last month, was lifted as fuel tanker drivers narrowly voted to accept an offer from seven oil distribution firms over pay and conditions, the Unite union said on Friday.

Unite, which represents 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike in March, said 51 percent of truckers had voted to accept new proposals put forward by the haulage firms which supply Britain's petrol stations after lengthy talks. Turnout was 69 percent.

"This narrow vote in favour lifts the threat of strike action, but leaves the companies with no room for complacency," said Diana Holland, Unite assistant general secretary.

The dispute rattled the government and led to huge queues at forecourts when Prime Minister David Cameron and Cabinet Minister Francis Maude advised motorists to fill up their cars and store fuel in jerry cans.

That led to widespread criticism from fuel retailers and firefighters, and the advice was later withdrawn.

The government also began training army personnel to drive fuel tankers in the event of any action to avoid a repeat of blockades of depots by hauliers and farmers in 2000 that almost brought the country to a standstill.

"Francis Maude's calamitous intervention highlighted that this country runs on unstable, short fuel supplies," Holland said. "It is not a jerry can in the garage we need, but a review of whether the industry is structured in the national interest."

Any strike could have hit 90 percent of Britain's fuel station forecourts and stocks would have begun to run dry within 48 hours of any action, according to Unite.

Drivers at four of the seven firms involved - Wincanton, DHL, Hoyer, BP, Norbert Dentressangle, Turners and Suckling - actually voted to reject the deal to settle the dispute over issues ranging from health and safety to pay and pensions.

Holland said the vote sent a warning to the companies that they would be held to account over assurances over contracts and improved terms.

The Road Haulage Association said common sense had prevailed but added that they were "not out of the woods yet".