LONDON May 11 The threat of a petrol delivery
strike, which prompted panic buying at the pumps last month, was
lifted as fuel tanker drivers narrowly voted to accept an offer
from seven oil distribution firms over pay and conditions, the
Unite union said on Friday.
Unite, which represents 2,000 drivers who voted for a strike
in March, said 51 percent of truckers had voted to accept new
proposals put forward by the haulage firms which supply
Britain's petrol stations after lengthy talks. Turnout was 69
percent.
"This narrow vote in favour lifts the threat of strike
action, but leaves the companies with no room for complacency,"
said Diana Holland, Unite assistant general secretary.
The dispute rattled the government and led to huge queues at
forecourts when Prime Minister David Cameron and Cabinet
Minister Francis Maude advised motorists to fill up their cars
and store fuel in jerry cans.
That led to widespread criticism from fuel retailers and
firefighters, and the advice was later withdrawn.
The government also began training army personnel to drive
fuel tankers in the event of any action to avoid a repeat of
blockades of depots by hauliers and farmers in 2000 that almost
brought the country to a standstill.
"Francis Maude's calamitous intervention highlighted that
this country runs on unstable, short fuel supplies," Holland
said. "It is not a jerry can in the garage we need, but a review
of whether the industry is structured in the national interest."
Any strike could have hit 90 percent of Britain's fuel
station forecourts and stocks would have begun to run dry within
48 hours of any action, according to Unite.
Drivers at four of the seven firms involved - Wincanton,
DHL, Hoyer, BP, Norbert Dentressangle, Turners and Suckling -
actually voted to reject the deal to settle the dispute over
issues ranging from health and safety to pay and pensions.
Holland said the vote sent a warning to the companies that
they would be held to account over assurances over contracts and
improved terms.
The Road Haulage Association said common sense had prevailed
but added that they were "not out of the woods yet".
