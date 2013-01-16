LONDON Jan 16 British lawmakers have criticised
the government's failure to detail a new system for medicines
pricing that is due to be introduced next January, saying lack
of clarity is creating uncertainty for industry and doctors.
The House of Commons Health Committee called on the
government on Wednesday to make clear its plans by the end of
March 2013.
"There has been extensive discussion of the principle of
value-based pricing but it remains a source of concern that so
little progress has been made on defining this nebulous
concept," the committee said in a report.
The government announced in 2010 that it planned an overhaul
medicine pricing from 2014 by adopting a new system of
"value-based pricing" - a concept that has so far not been
clearly defined.
Drug prices are under growing pressure across Europe as
governments tackle ballooning budget deficits, and firms fear
the British changes might lead to direct price controls or
further obstacles to launching new therapies.
"We do not regard it as acceptable that the arrangements for
value-based pricing have still not been settled and that those
who will have to work with those arrangements are still unclear
about what value-based pricing will mean in practice," the
committee said.
"Industry needs certainty about how it should bring its
products to the NHS (National Health Service), and patient
groups and clinicians need to understand what their role will be
and how they can make their views heard."