LONDON May 8 The British space scientist Colin
Pillinger, best known for his failed attempt in 2003 to put a
spacecraft called Beagle 2 on Mars, has died at the age of 70,
fellow scientists said.
Pillinger, who championed the Beagle 2 project despite some
mocking by the public, died at his home in Cambridge, in
south-east England, after suffering a brain haemorrhage.
Martin Rees, Britain's Astronomer Royal, hailed Pillinger as
one of the nation's leading planetary scientists.
"He was of course a character - an archetype eccentric
professor," Rees said. "He was committed to space exploration
and to its broader role in science education."
Beagle 2 was named after the ship Charles Darwin sailed in
when he formulated his theory of evolution. It was built by
British scientists for about 50 million pounds ($85 million).
The craft was taken to Mars aboard the European Space
Agency's orbiter Mars Express, but then disappeared without
trace after being dropped off to make its landing.
Colleagues and friends praised his zeal and planetary
curiosity.
"Colin was a visionary and an inspirational leader, and had
a wonderfully involving interaction with the media," said Andrew
Coates, the head of planetary science group at the Mullard Space
Science Laboratory at the University College London. "He really
raised our hopes of actually going to Mars in 2003 to look for
past or present life."
($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Larry King)