LONDON, Sept 5 Senior ministers said on Monday
they would press ahead with proposals for the biggest shake-up
to Britain's building planning system in decades despite
criticism that it would blight what remains of the nation's
dwindling countryside.
The Conservative-led government says that changes are vital
to help to revive a faltering economy and to make housing more
affordable. It says planning delays cost the economy 3 billion
pounds ($4.9 billion) per year.
However, the proposals have angered many core Conservative
supporters, who look to the party to protect the leafy areas in
which many of them live.
The dispute has echoes of government plans to sell off
state-owned forests earlier this year, dropped after an outcry
from a similar collection of local and green protest groups.
Finance minister George Osborne and Communities Secretary
Eric Pickles defended the plan in a newspaper article on Monday.
"Reforming a slow and inefficient planning system will be
good news for the small business looking to expand; for the
young family hoping for more affordable house prices; and for
the community wanting to decide on their own future," they wrote
in the Financial Times.
"This is our opportunity to unlock the new investment and
new jobs the country needs. We cannot afford to miss it."
GOVERNMENT U-TURNS
Dropping the forest-sale plan was one of a series of U-turns
that raised questions about the cost-cutting coalition's
determination to see through unpopular policies.
The Conservatives are ruling with the smaller Liberal
Democrats in Britain's first coalition government since 1945.
The debate over planning has been boiled down to one short
phrase -- a "presumption in favour of sustainable development",
which government critics say will prompt a free-for-all.
"The government's good intentions risk being undermined by
the talk of economic growth at any cost," said American author
Bill Bryson, chronicler of British whimsy and president of the
Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).
"We are deeply worried to learn that environmental laws are
regarded as red tape and that the planning system might be
weakened to allow for more development," he told The Observer.
Much of England is densely populated, with the squeeze at
its most acute in and around the capital London -- putting house
prices beyond the means of many young people and pressure on
public transport.
Protected "green belt" land around the major cities has
helped to prevent the major conurbations from swallowing the
surrounding countryside.
Prime Minister David Cameron made much of his green
credentials in opposition, travelling to the Arctic for a photo
shoot with huskies to show his concern over climate change.
But he now faces the reality of a stubbornly sluggish
economy. The government won support on Monday from consultancy
the Centre for Economics and Business Research, which said the
changes could create 200,000 jobs in the construction industry.
"The squeeze on living standards in the UK is likely to
persist for some time, as earnings growth struggles to keep pace
with the rising cost of living," its economist Scott Corfe said.
"The limited supply of housing -- which is pushing up rental
and house prices to ever higher levels -- is one of the biggest
contributors to this cost of living crisis."
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
