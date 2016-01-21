WARSAW Jan 22 Britain will permanently station
1,000 military personnel in Poland from next year, Poland's
defence minister said late on Thursday, in an apparent
contradiction of an announcement by Britain about plans for
temporary exercises on Polish soil.
On Wednesday, the British defence ministry said London would
send 1,000 military personnel to take part in defence exercises
in Poland, as part of an agreement with Warsaw to strengthen
security ties.
But Poland's Antoni Macierewicz told Catholic broadcaster
Radio Maryja that Poland and Britain have agreed at a meeting of
foreign and defence ministers in Scotland that a number of
troops would stay in Poland permanently.
"One of the decisions, which resulted from yesterday's talks
(is) a permanent presence of the British forces on Polish
territory, that is 1,000 soldiers, who will permanently station
on Polish territory from next year," Macierewicz said.
"They will switch around, it will be a rotational, but
permanent presence of 1,000 soldiers."
The British defence ministry was not immediately available
to comment.
Warsaw, which is due to host a NATO summit in July, has
repeatedly pressed for more North Atlantic Treaty Organization
forces on its soil and in former communist-ruled Europe, arguing
it needed a stronger response to Russia's aggression in eastern
Ukraine.
But some of its NATO allies are reluctant to permanently
station troops in central Europe, wary of violating a 1997
NATO-Russia agreement on the size of forces the alliance can
have in former Warsaw Pact countries.
Moscow has previously signalled it would regard the
establishment of a standing NATO presence on its borders as a
hostile act.
Some western governments are also concerned about the cost
of permanent new bases at a time when defence budgets are
strained by fiscal austerity or costly engagements elsewhere.
Macierewicz said, however, that having British troops in
Poland meant that permanent NATO presence in Poland was
"realistic".
"Not so long ago we were told that it will be impossible to
get permanent bases, NATO presence ..., that it's an unrealistic
demand," he said.
"Well, it turns out it's realistic."
Macierewicz's spokesman was not immediately available to
comment about the apparent contradiction with the British
announcement.
Aside from the troops, Britain will also station a ship on
the Baltic Sea to support the Polish fleet, Macierewicz said.
Warsaw and London have also agreed to form a joint
"situational awareness" unit, tasked with gathering information
on any potential threats to NATO's eastern flank, he said.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by
Bernard Orr)