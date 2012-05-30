LONDON May 30 A 71 million pound scheme to
improve the efficiency of Britain's police by giving them
BlackBerrys and other mobile devices cost more money than it
saved, a parliamentary committee has found.
The Home Office focused more on providing the devices than
on whether any benefits were being realised, and distribution
was haphazard, with some police forces receiving no devices at
all and others providing them to all their support staff.
The programme was supposed to contribute 125 million pounds
in savings but actually managed just 600,000 pounds - less than
1 percent of the cost of the scheme, according to the Commons
Public Accounts Committee report published on Wednesday.
More than 41,000 BlackBerrys and other personal data
assistants were given out in the scheme, which was supposed to
enable officers to spend more time on the beat and reduce
paperwork.
"Although some forces have used the devices to improve
efficiency, most have not," said MP Margaret Hodge, chair of the
committee of public accounts.
"Some said that using the devices actually led officers to
spend more time in the station."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Steve Addison)