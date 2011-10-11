LONDON Oct 11 U.S. "supercop" Bill Bratton,
visiting Britain to advise the government in the aftermath of
riots earlier this year, said on Tuesday he was against the idea
of shutting down social media services during times of civil
unrest.
Police and politicians said rioters and looters had
coordinated their actions and used services such as Blackberry
Messenger and Twitter to incite trouble during the large-scale
disorder which swept Britain in August.
Prime Minister David Cameron said at the time Britain might
consider disrupting online social networking during any future
trouble, and senior figures from Twitter and Research in Motion,
which owns Blackberry , were summoned by politicians
last month to discuss the issue.
However Bratton, former police chief in New York, Los
Angeles and Boston, where he oversaw dramatic falls in street
crimes gaining him the "supercop" moniker, cautioned against
such a move, saying it would badly impact on "good people".
"You have the potential to throw the whole community into
even more critical shock," he told a British parliamentary
committee, referring to his own experiences of trying to contact
family in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.
He said social networking also helped the authorities warn
people about where disturbances were occurring, while the police
themselves often relied on the likes of Blackberry.
"There's no denying in policing ... that we are attempting
to play catch up with (technology's) impact," he said.
Bratton is due to meet Prime Minister David Cameron and Home
Secretary (interior minister) Theresa May during his UK visit,
as well as attend a high-level conference on gangs to pass on
his knowledge of helping to quell gang violence in Los Angeles.
Cameron has blamed much of August's rioting, the worst in
Britain for decades, on street gangs.
NASCENT GANG PROBLEM
Bratton, now chairman of Manhattan-based risk consultancy
firm Kroll, said Britain had a "nascent" problem with street
gangs compared with the situation he inherited in Los Angeles
where there had been some 100,000 gang members and more
entrenched violence.
"The approach to gangs is they will always be in existence,"
he said. "What you can do is control their behaviour and seek to
prevent their expansion."
He said the key was to stop young people being recruited or
coerced into joining gangs, and that it was vital police worked
in partnership with local communities and agencies to offer
young people an alternative.
The decision to call on Bratton for advice was greeted with
scepticism and outright hostility by some senior British police,
officers smarting over criticism of their handling of the riots.
However, such is Bratton's standing that Cameron had hinted
that he had wanted him to be London's next police chief when the
position became vacant over the summer.
The American was ruled out when May said the new
commissioner had to be British because of national security
issues.
Asked if he was disappointed not to have been the London
chief, a smiling Bratton told the committee: "It's water under
the bridge" before ruling himself out of any jobs in British
policing.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina)