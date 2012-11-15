HARLOW, England Nov 15 Britons went to the polls on Thursday to elect new U.S.-style police commissioners to run their local forces, but a predicted low turnout could prove embarrassing to the government and critics say it will put senior officers and politicians at loggerheads.

Bringing in Police and Crime Commissioners to 41 forces across England and Wales has long been a goal of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, the senior partners in the coalition government.

They argue it will make the chief constables of England and Wales' 41 police forces more accountable to their constituents, while also improving their efficiency in a time of austerity.

Already the London mayor has responsibility for the capital's Metropolitan Police.

But with turnout expected to be very low at less than 20 percent, the new commissioners would have question marks hanging over their legitimacy, critics say.

"It's been a very quiet day," an electoral official manning a polling station in the outer London suburb of Harlow told Reuters. "People have been coming in dribs and drabs, but many of them seem pretty unsure of what's going on."

Mark Davidson, passing by the polling station, said he wasn't going to vote because he didn't know who any of the candidates were.

"I know it sounds a bit ignorant, but the first I knew of these elections was a short spot on the news last night."

Linda Jones, one of those who did vote said she wanted to make sure no candidate with an extremist agenda was elected to the new post.

"People in this area just don't know anything about the candidates or what they'd be voting for either, but I've done my research so here I am," she said.

The government says people ought to welcome the opportunity to exercise greater control over their local force and its policing priorities, presently presided over by an unelected police authority.

The new commissioners would also be able to set their local force's budgets, and hire and fire chief constables.

But opponents of the plans say they fear political interference will hinder the work of top officers, although they will maintain control of operational matters.

One former chief constable, Tony Melville who led Gloucestershire Police, quit his job in April highlighting concern about the new commissioners as one of the main reasons for his decision.

Despite their initial disapproval of the government's plans, the opposition Labour party is expected to win more contests than the Conservative party.

"It's too soon to tell how these election will pan out, but what we do know is that tomorrow morning we'll wake up with 41 new commissioners," said Sam Chapman, a police expert and editor of the Top of the Cops website.

Results are expected on Friday afternoon at the latest.