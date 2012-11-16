LONDON Nov 16 British Prime Minister David
Cameron was accused of presiding over an election shambles on
Friday after voters stayed away from a costly national poll to
pick commissioners to boost the oversight of local police
forces.
Turnout in Thursday's polls to elect the U.S.-style police
commissioners for 41 forces across England and Wales looked set
to become one of the worst in British electoral history, be low
the 23 percent low in the 1999 European elections, ra ising
questions over the legitimacy of the successful candidates.
Voter indifference to the initiative, designed to make chief
constables more accountable to the public, was compounded by
poor media coverage, with the government refusing to subsidise
candidate mailshots and leaflets.
The decision to hold the polls in November, when days are
short and the weather cold, instead of in May alongside regular
local authority elections, was also blamed for voter apathy,
with candidates winning on turnouts as low as 12 percent.
At one polling station in south Wales no voters turned up at
all, w ith the average turnout in the elections standing at 14
percent as ballots continued to be counted, the BBC reported.
A Reuters journalist stood outside a polling station for 45
minutes in Harlow, a town east of London, on Thursday and saw
only one person voting.
The elections had been a "complete shambles", said
opposition Labour, accusing the Conservative-led government of
wasting the 75 million pound cost of running the polls.
The Electoral Reform Society (ERS), a pro-democracy campaign
group, said the elections had been a "comedy of errors".
"No amount of spin can conceal the historical proportions of
this failure. Even in wartime governments have managed to get
more people to the polls with half the population under arms or
overseas," said ERS Chief Executive Katie Ghose.
The plans were already controversial, with critics saying
the commissioners would hinder the work of top officers with
political meddling and distorting police priorities, and the
poor turnout will add fuel to the complaints.
"The level of turnout will inevitably raise questions about
their legitimacy," said John Collins, deputy director of the
Police Foundation, an independent think tank.
Cameron dismissed the concerns, saying the new commissioners
had a mandate despite voter indifference and would bring more
accountability to police forces than the unelected police
authorities they will supersede.
"Remember these ... commissioners are replacing
organisations that weren't directly elected at all and for the
first time people are going to have a local law and order
champion," he said.
"The turnout was always going to be low, when you're
electing a new post for the first time," he added.
In one of the few contests to attract media attention,
former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott failed to be
elected as police commissioner for Humberside in north east
England, coming second behind Conservative rival Matthew Grove.