LONDON Nov 19 Britain's police forces, facing
millions of pounds of budget cuts, could save up to 1 billion
pounds ($1.5 billion) a year by buying services like finance and
IT from the private sector, outsourcing firm G4S said on
Thursday.
G4S, which already runs services for police forces from
answering emergency calls to buildings maintenance, said around
a quarter of Britain's police forces could buy services from the
company.
But G4S, whose reputation was hammered by a failure to
deliver security at the London 2012 Olympics and by overcharging
on a contract to tag criminals the following year, faces
lingering mistrust from the public and opposition from unions.
A squeeze on police funding may however open an opportunity
to win fresh business, with finance minister George Osborne's
Autumn Statement next week set to deliver multi-billion pound
cuts to activities such as policing.
G4S, which signed a 200 million pound contract with
Lincolnshire Police in eastern England three years ago, said it
had saved the force 6 million pounds a year and other forces in
England and Wales could make similar savings.
The company has been asked by three other police forces in
the east of England to produce a feasibility study to show how
it could manage their emergency control rooms.
John Shaw, G4S's managing director for public services, said
the Lincolnshire framework could be repeated across all 43
police forces, potentially saving 1 billion pounds a year.
"It's costing less for a better service that the public
thinks is better and obviously is improved over where it was
before," Shaw told Reuters. "So there's kind of an obvious
outcome to that, which is clearly you would want to do more."
($1 = 0.6554 pounds)
