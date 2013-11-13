UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON Nov 13 London's Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday it will consider outsourcing services from custody healthcare to catering worth 500 million pounds ($796 million) a year to help save money.
Companies like Capita, Serco and G4S , who all work in the British justice sector and have seen new contracts put out at a slower pace than many analysts had anticipated, will welcome the announcement.
Police forces across England and Wales have to find savings of 20 percent from 2011 to 2015 due to cuts in government funding.
Scotland Yard will gather outsourcing proposals from potential bidders next year, the Metropolitan Police said.
Some of the new areas it may ask firms to run are custody healthcare, language services, catering and procurement.
The Metropolitan Police already outsources IT, facilities management and transport services.
The regions have approached their funding problems differently, with Lincolnshire police paying G4S 200 million pounds to run services from firearms to custody suites, while the West Midlands force has backtracked on outsourcing altogether.
G4S and British firm Interserve are two of five companies bidding to supply Avon and Somerset police, in the south west of England, with detainee transport and custody services, while other forces are trialling similar schemes.
G4S and Serco, however, are under investigation after the government found they had overcharged it on electronic tagging contracts.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.