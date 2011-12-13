(Adds Superintendents' Assoc comment)
By Michael Holden
LONDON Dec 13 British police must take
urgent action to address the issue of corruption although the
problem is not endemic, a report commissioned following the News
Corp phone-hacking scandal said on Tuesday.
The review, ordered after both Britain's most senior
policeman and the top anti-terrorism officer quit amid criticism
of their roles in the hacking saga, found more than a third of
the public believed corruption was a problem.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC), which
carried out the review, said guidelines and governance over
police relationships with the media, hospitality, gifts and
outside business interests were generally weak and widely
inconsistent.
Roger Baker, HM Inspector of Constabulary, said it was an
urgent wake-up call. "The service needs to get a grip on these
issues," he told reporters.
The question of corruption rose to prominence in July at the
height of the phone-hacking scandal, centred on the News of the
World tabloid, part of the News International, News Corp's
British arm. (For Timeline: )
Paul Stephenson, the head of London's Metropolitan Police,
and the capital's top terrorism officer John Yates both resigned
after questions were raised about their connections with News
International figures.
Both were later cleared of any wrongdoing. Detectives are
also investigating whether any officers have taken bribes from
reporters in exchange for information.
The HMIC said evidence from the 43 forces in England and
Wales, as well as the British Transport Police, indicated
inappropriate relationships with the media or others appeared to
be infrequent.
There were 314 investigations into inappropriate
relationships or unauthorised leaks to the media in the last
five years, of which just 12 related to suspect relationships.
These had led to just one officer resigning.
But Baker said oversight from chief officers and governing
bodies was so weak that they could not be certain the issue was
not more widespread.
A survey of 3,571 people found while 63 percent did not
think corruption was common, 34 percent thought it was a
problem.
The HMIC said there needed to be greater clarity and a
national set of standards on what was and was not acceptable
behaviour.
Chief Superintendent Derek Barnett, President of the Police
Superintendents' Association of England and Wales, said it was
critical that the police should not only act fairly but also be
seen to being doing so.
"The review does highlight the variable levels of audit and
lack of clear and consistent guidance in relation to the
acceptance of gifts and hospitality and this should be addressed
as a matter of urgency," he said.