LONDON Aug 14 Police searched the apartment of
Cliff Richard, one of Britain's best-known entertainers, on
Thursday in relation to allegations of a historical sexual
offence involving an underage boy.
They said they were searching a property in Berkshire,
southwest of London, after receiving "an allegation of a sexual
nature dating back to the 1980s involving a boy who was under
the age of 16 at the time."
Richard, 73, confirmed the property being searched was his
and issued a statement denying the allegation.
"For many months I have been aware of allegations against me
of historic impropriety which have been circulating online," he
said. "The allegations are completely false.
"Up until now I have chosen not to dignify the false
allegations with a response, as it would just give them more
oxygen," he added.
"However, the police attended my apartment in Berkshire
today without notice - except, it would appear, to the press. I
am not presently in the UK but it goes without saying that I
will cooperate fully should the police wish to speak to me."
Police said there had been no arrests in relation to the
search.
Richard, one of Britain's longest-serving entertainers, was
born Harry Webb in 1940 and in in his earlier days was often
called Britain's Elvis Presley.
He shot to stardom in 1958 with "Move It" and followed up in
1959 with "Living Doll" while cementing his reputation as a
heart-throb with starring roles in film musicals "The Young
Ones" in 1961 and "Summer Holiday" in 1963.
With his backing group The Shadows, Richard was one of
Britain's most successful performers in the pre-Beatles era of
the late 1950s and early 1960s.
He has had 14 No. 1 singles in Britain and is the only
singer to have topped the UK singles chart in five consecutive
decades, from the 50s to the 90s.
