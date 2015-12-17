LONDON Dec 17 London police breached the human
rights of tabloid journalists by accessing their phone records
to find the source for a 2012 story that brought down a senior
minister, a tribunal ruled on Thursday.
But the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) also said the
police's use of the covert power had been justified and that the
law at the time had been at fault.
Detectives had accessed the data of three reporters from
Rupert Murdoch's Sun tabloid, Britain's top-selling newspaper,
to find out who had leaked a police report revealing that former
minister Andrew Mitchell had insulted officers on duty outside
Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street office.
The reporters' lawyer, who said it was the first case of its
kind, had argued the police actions violated journalists'
fundamental rights to protect confidential sources.
The IPT, a body which examines complaints from the public
about unlawful use of covert techniques by public authorities,
concluded the current surveillance law failed to do enough to
protect confidential sources, and thus the journalists' rights
had been infringed.
But it also ruled that the police had acted lawfully in
three of the four occasions when the covert power was used
against the reporters.
"We are compelled to hold that the legal regime in place at
the relevant time did not adequately safeguard the important
public interest in the right of a journalist to protect the
identity of his source," the IPT said.
"The Metropolitan Police cannot be criticised for its
decision to use the power ... in aid of the investigation into a
serious criminal offence affecting public confidence in the
police," it added.
The Sun had reported that Mitchell, who was responsible for
keeping discipline among lawmakers in Cameron's Conservative
Party, had referred to police as "plebs" after they refused to
allow him to cycle his bike through the main gates of Downing
Street.
Mitchell denied using that insulting term but in the ensuing
row was forced to resign. He later lost a libel case against the
paper and the police officer involved in the confrontation.
Four other officers, who had not been present at the time
but were responsible for the leak or fabricating evidence about
the incident, were sacked with one being jailed.
During the police investigation, detectives applied four
times to access phone records of the three Sun journalists
involved in the story. One of these authorisations was "not
necessary nor proportionate", the IPT said.
A Sun spokesman welcomed the ruling and said the law needed
to be changed to ensure journalists' sources were protected.
Since February this year, police must now obtain permission
from a judge in order to identify journalists' sources, and this
measure is due to be strengthened under government plans for
wider surveillance powers.
