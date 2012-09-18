(Changes age of Hughes after correction from police)
* Wanted fugitive lured two women officers into trap -police
* Two unarmed officers shot dead in gun and grenade attack
* Senior officer rejects call to routinely arm UK police
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Sept 18 One of Britain's most wanted
fugitives killed two unarmed policewomen on Tuesday in a gun and
grenade ambush, police said, killings which are likely to
reignite a long-running debate over whether British officers
should carry guns.
Police constables Fiona Bone, 32, and Nicola Hughes, 23,
were gunned down in a hail of bullets after responding to a hoax
call about a burglary in the northern English city of
Manchester.
Despite shock over the murders, described by Prime Minister
David Cameron as "despicable", senior police officers said they
were determined that the British force would remain one of few
in the world which is not routinely armed.
Police said the two constables, one of whom was about to be
married, had been deliberately lured into a trap by Dale Cregan,
29, a suspect in another double killing in the city. Cregan
handed himself into a local police station after the shooting.
Either Cregan or an associate made the false burglary report
to lure the officers to the scene, said Greater Manchester
Police Chief Constable Peter Fahy.
"Then he has come out and shot and killed them both," Fahy
told reporters, adding Cregan also threw a grenade at them.
"Certainly, it would appear to be that he has deliberately
done this in an act of absolutely cold-blooded murder. It's
almost impossible to fathom such an evil act."
Fahy did not offer any possible motive for the ambush.
Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots and an
explosion. One of the officers died at the scene and the other
in hospital, police said.
"PURE EVIL"
Fahy said catching Cregan had been their top priority since
the murder of David Short in August and the shooting of Short's
son Mark in a pub in May.
Local media said those killings resulted from a long-running
family feud and police had offered a 50,000 pound ($81,000)
reward for information leading to his arrest.
Politicians and chief officers across the country spoke of
their horror at Tuesday's shootings.
"What we've seen is just (an) absolutely despicable act of
pure evil," Cameron said in a statement.
It is rare for British police officers, especially female
constables, to be killed in the line of duty. Unlike the bulk of
forces across the world, the overwhelming majority of Britain's
150,000 police officers do not regularly carry firearms,
although every force has special armed units and some carry
electric Taser stun guns.
The last time more than one police officer was shot dead in
the same incident in Britain was in the 1960s.
In 2005, unarmed constable Sharon Beshenivsky was killed and
a female colleague wounded when they went to investigate an
armed robbery in the northern English city of Bradford.
That led to a heated debate over whether Britain should arm
its police, but Fahy, other senior officers and politicians
again said they did not want officers to carry firearms.
"We are passionate that the British style of policing is
routinely unarmed policing," he said.
"Sadly we know from the experience in America and other
countries that having armed officers certainly does not mean
sadly that police officers do not end up getting shot dead."
Cameron said more armed units were now available than
previously. "This was supposed to be the response to a domestic
burglary and that wouldn't require armed officers," he said.
Paying tribute to the dead officers, Fahy said the
karate-loving Hughes had worked for the police for three years
and Bone, who had five years service, was preparing for her
wedding.
"Her partner only spoke to her this morning about the
wedding invites and fellow officers gave her advice about to
make them on the computer," he said.
($1 = 0.6152 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge and Mark Heinrich)