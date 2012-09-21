BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 21 The leader of Britain's biggest anti-European Union party on Friday demanded a guarantee of a referendum on EU membership "written in blood" before considering any electoral pact with the Conservatives or another party.

The small UK Independence Party (UKIP) recorded its best-ever local election results in May and recent polls have shown its national support on the rise.

Commentators say it could benefit from the prolonged economic gloom, which the government blames on problems in the euro zone, and could eat into traditional support for Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives.

Newspaper have speculated that as a result the party could do a deal with the Conservatives ahead of the next general election in 2015.

At his party's conference in Birmingham, UKIP leader Nigel Farage said, while he would be open to deals with the Conservatives or the opposition Labour Party, no such pact was in the offing.

"The only way we would even consider a negotiation of any kind at all would be if first an absolute promise was made to give this country a full, free and fair referendum so that we can decide whether we remain members of the EU or not," he said.

"I don't think a cast iron guarantee would satisfy UKIP, I think at a minimum it would have to be written in blood," he said to loud applause by hundreds of delegates.

UKIP wants Britain out of the EU, which it regards as an ineffective organisation of mostly unelected bureaucrats. Paradoxically, the UKIP has had some of its biggest electoral successes in the European Parliament, where it currently has 12 members, including Farage.

UKIP polled around 3 percent in the 2010 general election, but failed to elect any candidates due to the country's first-past-the-post electoral system. Its support has been closer to 10 percent in recent polls.