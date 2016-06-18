LONDON, June 18 When asked his name in a London
court, the man charged with the murder of British lawmaker Jo
Cox said: "My name is death to traitors, freedom for Britain".
Thomas Mair appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court
charged with the murder of Cox, an attack that has shocked
Britain and brought a temporary halt to campaigning ahead of
next week's referendum on European Union membership.
Mair has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily
harm, and possession of a firearm and another offensive weapon.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and
Andrew Heavens)