LONDON, June 17 "It's what we do. May it never
change," Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday,
describing how lawmakers across Britain will go ahead and hold
local "surgeries" the day after a colleague was killed just
before hers.
Holding a surgery, a one-to-one meeting much like when a
patient consults a doctor, is the bedrock of British politics -
a chance for lawmakers to meet, listen to and advise the people
who elected them, in an informal atmosphere.
But with informality comes vulnerability.
In Westminster, where lawmakers do much of their work in
parliament, armed police patrol the entrances, corridors and
halls. In their home electoral districts, or constituencies,
more often than not, there is no security.
Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland's devolved government,
said on Twitter that she, like dozens of others, would go ahead
and hold a surgery on Friday, "with heavy hearts", after Jo Cox,
a lawmaker from Britain's main opposition Labour Party, was shot
and stabbed in her northern English electoral district.
But several lawmakers cancelled their meetings, giving only
phone numbers for people to call.
Cox's killing - in daylight on a street just as she arrived
at a local library where she was due to hold a surgery - has
sent shockwaves through Britain.
The last British lawmaker to have been killed in an attack
was Ian Gow, who died after a bomb planted by the Irish
Republican Army (IRA) exploded under his car at his home in
southern England in 1990.
But while murders are rare, attacks and threats at surgeries
and offices are, if not commonplace, increasing. Just last week,
Conservative lawmaker Gavin Barwell, told local media he had
been threatened by a man with a knife at his office.
VIRTUE OF DEMOCRACY
Talking about the circumstances of Cox's death to an
audience of businessmen, Conservative finance minister George
Osborne called the "everyday accessibility" of lawmakers "one of
the virtues of our parliamentary democracy".
"It's what makes the way we govern ourselves very different
from many others," Osborne said late on Thursday after tearing
up a speech in which he was expected to press his warnings of a
hit to the economy if Britain voted to leave the European Union
in a referendum next week.
"To be an effective representative, all of us who are MPs
engage with their communities, talk to everyone and anyone, hold
constituency surgeries and must be prepared to stand up and
argue publicly for what we believe."
But those arguments can see tempers flare, especially when
they pit lawmakers against the voters who elected them.
Cox had complained to police after receiving "malicious
communications" and a man was arrested and later released with a
caution in connection with the investigation in March.
Last month, Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips said she may quit
Twitter after she was sent more than 600 messages in one night
about raping her after she had taken part in a campaign to end
sexist bullying on line. Other female lawmakers have complained
of abuse on social media.
On Friday, Britain's Labour Party said police had questioned
a man over an abusive phone call to Ben Bradshaw, a lawmaker in
southwestern England. It did not say what the call was about.
A report published earlier this year in the Journal of
Forensic Psychiatry and Psychology recommended more protection
for lawmakers after finding nearly one in five of the 239
lawmakers who responded said they had been attacked or
experienced an attempted attack.
Fifty-three percent said they had been stalked or harassed.
Some lawmakers, in the report, described their constituents
getting frustrated when they could not solve their problems,
cases when locals developed fixations on them and also times
when people tried to influence voting by issuing threats.
"One MP (member of parliament) described how she had to get
her husband to go out and look down the street before she could
go out of the front door," it said after experiencing "intrusive
behaviour".
"She had panic attacks several times a day, even in the
House of Commons, leading to a 'mad way of life'."
But while there are calls for better security for lawmakers,
many said they had little option but to stick by their
commitment to meet their electorates.
"I plan to keep to all my engagements today, including my
surgery," Labour lawmaker Jonathan Reynolds said on Twitter. "I
will ensure there is security present however."
