LONDON, June 18 Thomas Mair appeared in court on
Saturday charged with the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox, an attack
that has shocked Britain and brought a temporary halt to
campaigning ahead of next week's referendum on European Union
membership.
Cox, 41-year-old member of the opposition Labour Party who
supported Britain staying in the EU, was shot and stabbed to
death in the street in her own electoral district in northern
England on Thursday.
Mair appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court after being
charged by police with murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and
possession of a firearm and another offensive weapon.
