LONDON, June 21 British lawmaker Jo Cox, who was
shot dead in the street last week, died because of her strong
political views, her husband said on Tuesday.
Cox, a supporter of Britain's European Union membership who
had also campaigned for Britain to do more to help refugees, was
shot and stabbed in her northern English electoral district by a
man heard shouting "Britain first".
"She had very strong political views and I believe she was
killed because of those views," her husband Brendan Cox told
broadcasters.
He added: "She was particularly worried about the direction
of, not just of in the UK but globally, ... of politics at the
moment, particularly around creating division and playing on
people's worst fears rather than their best instincts."
