BIRSTALL, England, June 17 Britain mourned
lawmaker Jo Cox on Friday after a man wielding a gun and knife
killed the 41-year-old mother-of-two in a brazen street attack
that has thrown the June 23 referendum on European Union
membership into limbo.
Cox, a supporter of Britain staying in the EU, was shot and
repeatedly stabbed in her own constituency near Leeds in
northern England by a man who witnesses said had shouted
"Britain first".
She was pronounced dead just over 48 minutes later by a
doctor working with a paramedic crew trying to save her life. A
52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons
including a firearm were recovered.
The killing prompted a halt to campaigning in the EU
referendum. Though the motives of the killer were not
immediately clear, some speculated that sympathy for Cox could
boost the Remain campaign which has fallen behind Leave in
recent days.
Police said they were not in a position to discuss the
motive of the attack.
"Jo believed in a better world and she fought for it every
day of her life with an energy and a zest for life that would
exhaust most people," Cox's husband, Brendan, said.
"She would have wanted two things above all else to happen
now, one that our precious children are bathed in love and two,
that we all unite to fight against the hatred that killed her."
Britain's Union Jack flag was flying at half-mast over the
Houses of Parliament, Downing Street and Buckingham Palace,
while in Birstall hundreds of people attended a vigil at a local
church.
Some people, many weeping, laid flowers outside the Houses
of Parliament. Others threw flowers onto the houseboat on the
Thames where Cox had lived with her husband and young children.
British politicians paid tribute to Cox and expressed shock
at the killing, as did leaders across Europe and the world.
Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who
had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election
campaign, was a tragedy.
"We have lost a great star," said Cameron, who called the
referendum. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge
compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news."
Hillary Clinton said she was horrified. German Chancellor
Angela Merkel called the attack "terrible" but added that she
didn't want to link it to the EU referendum.
WHO KILLED COX?
Media reports, citing witnesses, said the attacker had
shouted out "Britain first", which is the name of a right-wing
nationalist group that describes itself on its website as "a
patriotic political party and street defence organisation".
The deputy leader of the group, Jayda Fransen, distanced it
from the attack, which she described as "absolutely disgusting".
West Yorkshire's elected Police and Crime Commissioner said
"our information is that this is a localised incident, albeit
one that has a much wider impact".
The killer was named by media as Thomas Mair.
Family members, including his brother, said that Mair had
not expressed strong political views, the Guardian newspaper
reported.
"He has a history of mental illness but he has had help,"
the Guardian quoted his brother, Scott Mair, as saying.
"I am struggling to believe what has happened. My brother is
not violent and is not all that political. I don't even know who
he votes for."
Neighbours were quoted by media as describing a man who had
lived in the same house for at least 40 years and helped locals
weed their flowerbeds.
Gun ownership is highly restricted in Britain, and attacks
of any nature on public figures are rare. The last British
lawmaker to have been killed in an attack was Ian Gow, who died
after a bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) exploded
under his car at his home in southern England in 1990.
Colleagues expressed their shock and disbelief at the death
of Cox, a Cambridge University graduate who had spent a decade
working for aid agency Oxfam and was known for her work on
women's issues.
"We've lost a wonderful woman, we've lost a wonderful member
of parliament, but our democracy will go on," Labour leader
Jeremy Corbyn said in a televised statement. "As we mourn her
memory, we'll work in her memory to achieve that better world
she spent her life trying to achieve."
