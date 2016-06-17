* Suspect lived alone, keen gardener
* History of mental illness
* Family describe quiet man with no strong views
* Some reports link suspect to right-wing groups
(Adds quote from SPLA)
By Elisabeth O'Leary
BIRSTALL, England, June 17 - The 52-year-old man
arrested over the murder of British parliamentarian Jo Cox was
described by neighbours as a quiet loner with a passion for
gardening. Family said he had a history of mental illness.
The suspect, who lived close to the scene where Cox was shot
and stabbed in her constituency near Leeds in northern England,
was named by media as Thomas, or Tommy, Mair. There have been no
charges in connection with the murder.
Next-door neighbour Diana Peters, 65, told Reuters that she
had known Mair since he was a boy and he never had visitors.
"I'm totally devastated - I didn't want to believe it. He's
been very helpful to me. Anything I asked him to do he did very
willingly and sometimes without my needing to ask," Peters said.
"I saw him the day before. I was taking my cats to the vet
and he came and asked me how they were," she added.
Mair had taught English to foreigners in the local community
for several years and was brought up by his grandparents, she
said. His mother is now in a local care home, she added.
Mair's house was taped off with police guards outside on
Friday in an estate of small houses, many draped with English
flags because of the European soccer tournament.
The Guardian newspaper said police were investigating Mair's
political affiliations following witness accounts that the
suspect shouted "Britain first" as he launched the attack.
Britain votes on June 23 about whether to leave the European
Union and campaigning has sometimes been acrimonious.
There were also reports, linking Mair to right-wing groups
in the United States and South Africa.
Family members said that Mair had not expressed strong
political views, media reported.
Mair's half-brother, Duane St Louis, 41, told ITV television
he believed his brother "wouldn't hurt a fly", according to the
British Press Association.
He told the Sun: "He's never expressed any views about
Britain, or politics or racist tendencies. I'm mixed race and
I'm his half-brother, we got on well."
"He has a history of mental illness but he has had help,"
the Guardian quoted his brother, Scott Mair, as saying. "I am
struggling to believe what has happened. My brother is not
violent and is not all that political. I don't even know who he
votes for."
MAINTAINING FLOWERBEDS
The Press Association said the half-brother was speaking
after it emerged that a Thomas Mair, from Batley, was named in a
2006 edition of the Springbok Cyber Newsletter, produced by the
hard-right Springbok Club, a group which has called for a return
to apartheid-style government in South Africa.
Reuters could not confirm the report.
A U.S. civil rights group the Southern Poverty Law Center
(SPLC), based in Alabama, said on its website that it had
obtained records showing a Thomas Mair had links with the
neo-Nazi organisation National Alliance (NA) dating back to
1999.
The SPLC posted images showing what it said were purchase
orders for books bought by Mair, whose address is given as
Batley, from the NA's publishing arm National Vanguard Books in
May of that year. The orders included a manual on how to build a
pistol, it said. It was not known if the orders were delivered.
"We had never heard the name Thomas Mair before. When they
announced that he was a suspect, we ran his name in our file and
found these documents. We don't know anything more about him,"
Heidi Beirich, Intelligence Project Director at the Southern
Poverty Law Center told Reuters.
Neighbours were quoted by media as describing a man who had
lived in the same house for decades and helped locals to
maintain their flowerbeds.
The Guardian said that in 2011, Mair was photographed by the
local newspaper volunteering in nearby Oakwell Hall country
park.
The previous year he was quoted in the Huddersfield Daily
Examiner, saying he had begun volunteering after attending
Pathways Day Centre for adults with mental health issues.
"I can honestly say it has done me more good than all the
psychotherapy and medication in the world," he was quoted as
saying.
According to the Sun newspaper, Mair's half-brother said the
suspect was obsessed with personal hygiene. He added: "He was
always cleaning himself. He cleaned himself with Brillo pads."
He was quoted in the Mirror as saying Mair had been diagnosed
with obsessive compulsive disorder.
The half-brother said: "He never married. The only time I
remember him having a girlfriend was as a young man, but a man
stole her off him. He said that put him off for life."
Local people told the Press Association they did not think
Mair had a job or drove a car.
David Pickles was quoted as saying: "He's lived there longer
than me and I've lived here since 1975.
"He's just quiet. He kept himself to himself. He lived by
himself. He's been on his own for about 20 years. I've never
seen a lot of people visiting or anything like that, but he
likes gardening. He did a lot of people's gardens round here.
But he did it quietly."
Another resident, who declined to be named, was quoted in
the Guardian as saying Mair had never been in trouble with
police, "practically lived in the library" and liked to write
his own stories.
"He was obsessed with books," she said. "His house is full
of them."
(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Writing by
Peter Millership, Editing by Timothy Heritage)