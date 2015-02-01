LONDON Feb 1 Britain's left-leaning Labour Party's policies are unhelpful for business and a Labour win at the May election would be a "catastrophe", the head of an international pharmacy chain said on Sunday.

Stefano Pessina, acting chief executive of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. which operates Britain's largest chain of chemists, made the outspoken comments in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

Labour leader Ed Miliband, bidding to unseat Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, has announced a series of policies taking aim at what he calls capitalist 'predators' across a range of industries from energy suppliers to private landlords.

"If they acted as they speak, it would be a catastrophe," Pessina told the Sunday Telegraph.

He described Labour's policies towards business as "not helpful for business, not helpful for the country and in the end it probably won't be helpful for them."

Labour hold a thin lead over the Conservatives in opinion polls, but are ranked below their rivals on economic competence, something which is consistently shown to be high on the list of key issues for voters ahead of the ballot.

Miliband has promised a more moderate approach to austerity than the Conservatives, provoking criticism from business lobby groups with his plans to offset the need for spending cuts by raising taxes for high earners and owners of high-value homes.

Pessina tempered his comments, saying that the real impact of a Labour government would depend on the actual implementation of their policies if they win the election.

"The problem is, would they act that way or not? One thing is to threaten and to shout, but it is completely different to be in charge and to manage the country day to day," he said.