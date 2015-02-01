(Adds comment from Wallgreens Boots Alliance spokeswoman)

LONDON Feb 1 Britain's left-leaning Labour Party's policies are unhelpful for business and a Labour win at the May election would be a "catastrophe", Stefano Pessina, head of Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc., said on Sunday.

The company later issued a statement saying the comments had been taken out of context and were made by Pessina in a personal capacity.

Pessina, acting chief executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. which operates Boots, Britain's largest chain of chemists, made the outspoken comments in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

Labour leader Ed Miliband, bidding to unseat Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron, has announced a series of policies taking aim at what he calls capitalist 'predators' across a range of industries from energy suppliers to private landlords.

"If they acted as they speak, it would be a catastrophe," Pessina told the Sunday Telegraph.

Pessina, an Italian national who resides in Monaco, described Labour's policies as "not helpful for business, not helpful for the country and in the end it probably won't be helpful for them."

"Stefano Pessina is not campaigning against Ed Miliband or Labour," a company spokesman said. "Indeed, he previously held good relationships with the Labour governments under (former prime ministers) Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as the current coalition party led by David Cameron and Nick Clegg."

Labour hold a thin lead over the Conservatives in opinion polls, but are ranked below their rivals on economic competence, something which is consistently shown to be high on the list of key issues for voters ahead of the ballot.

"The British people and British businesses will draw their own conclusions when those who don't live here, don't pay tax in this country ... purport to know what is in Britain's best interests," Labour business spokesman Chuka Umunna said, also citing criticism over the amount of tax Pessina's firm pays in Britain.

Miliband has promised a more moderate approach to austerity than the Conservatives, provoking criticism from business lobby groups with his plans to offset the need for spending cuts by raising taxes for high earners and owners of high-value homes.

Pessina tempered his comments, saying that the real impact of a Labour government would depend on the actual implementation of their policies if they win the election.

"The problem is, would they act that way or not? One thing is to threaten and to shout, but it is completely different to be in charge and to manage the country day to day," he said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Alison Williams and Stephen Powell)