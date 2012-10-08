* Party supporters fete Boris as possible future PM
* Minister says Boris speculation is "all nonsense"
By Guy Faulconbridge
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 8 Maverick London mayor
Boris Johnson, one of the most colourful figures in British
politics, received a hero's welcome at the ruling Conservative
Party's conference on Monday, underlining his status as a
possible future challenger to struggling Prime Minister David
Cameron.
Activists cheered Johnson as he arrived by train for the
conference in the industrial city of Birmingham. Hundreds later
packed a conference fringe meeting addressed by the mayor, whose
feverish atmosphere had the air of a campaign rally.
Johnson, who won re-election last May against the national
trend, used the occasion to give Prime Minister David Cameron
pointed advice on how to win the next general election in 2015
while pledging loyalty to the British leader.
"It is sometimes inevitable that the mayor of a great city
will find himself say things that seem to be at variance or
ahead of national policy," Johnson said with a smile.
Sporting a mop of fair hair and a robust, humourous speaking
style that electrifies many voters, Johnson delights in the
limelight that speculation about his political future has
provoked. He denies any designs on the top job.
"No one as a result of that should have any cause for doubt
about my admiration for David Cameron," he insisted, saying he
had backed Cameron's bid for the party leadership in 2005, long
before many colleagues.
But while support for Cameron's government has slid amid
recession and spending cuts, Johnson's popularity has soared on
the back of a successful Olympic Games that saw Team GB win a
record haul of medals.
Using his May victory in mayoral elections against Labour's
Ken Livingstone as an example, Johnson said the Conservatives
needed to get their message out to voters to prevent Labour
leader Ed Miliband and shadow finance minister Ed Balls winning
power in 2015.
"We did it against the odds and we stopped our capital from
falling once again into the hands of a cabal of semi-reformed
Marxists," Johnson told activists at the Conservative Party
conference in the English city of Birmingham.
"If we can get the message out over the next two years about
what the government is doing and why it is doing we can save
this country from the return of the two Eds as we saved London
from Livingston in 2012," he said to a standing ovation.
Arriving by train to a scrum of reporters and chants of
"Boris, Boris" from fellow passengers, Boris was treated to a
standing ovation when he addressed a conference room with
hundreds of cheering supporters.
Peppering his speech with everything from anecdotes about
squirrel attack to jokes about Arnold Schwarzenegger, Johnson
pledged to give free London tube transport to serving members of
the armed forces in uniform, drawing cheers.
One Conservative group even produced a special newspaper
devoted to Johnson listing ministers who would serve in "Prime
Minister" Boris's dream cabinet.
That is an unwelcome irritant for Cameron as he struggles
with a recession, a coalition government that is divided over
Britain's relationship with the European Union and party
grumbling that its leader fails to enthuse aspirational voters.
"David Cameron may not stir Tory hearts and he may not have
delivered an election victory but he's far from down and out,"
Tim Montgomerie, editor of the ConservativeHome Website, wrote
in the special newspaper devoted to Boris.
A poll of 1,872 Conservative members showed that two thirds
believed Labour would win the next election and that only a
third thought the Conservatives would win. It showed 37 percent
would like Johnson to succeed Cameron if he lost the next
election.
But Johnson's future is shackled by the lack of a seat in
parliament and a perception that he is too quirky and eccentric
for the top job.
"My advice to him would be that it is the kiss of death to
most political careers to be named as the next prime minister
years before there is likely to be a vacancy," Kenneth Clarke, a
minister in Cameron's government, told Reuters.
"God knows who would be contenders for prime minister when
the post eventually becomes vacant. It is all complete nonsense
- there is no prime ministerial contest going on. It is pure
conference nonsense," Clarke said.