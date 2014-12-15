Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne distributes popcorn during a tour of market stalls promoting the livelihoods of small business owners at Downing Street in London, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON/POOLE, England Britain's coalition government promised on Monday to put its ambitious budget targets on a more formal footing, in a largely political move meant to embarrass the Labour party.

Cutting Britain's deficit has been the main economic goal of the country's Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition since it came to power in 2010, and Chancellor George Osborne wants to keep it at the top of the agenda in the run-up to a national election in May 2015.

Monday's commitment is designed to force Labour into either signing up to the target, thus providing tacit approval for Osborne's fiscal approach, or opposing it and facing criticism as lacking financial discipline.

In a written statement to parliament on Monday, Osborne said he would reduce the official time limit for the government to run a budget surplus to three years from five years, in an attempt to cement budget plans announced earlier this month.

"I have always been clear that more tough choices will need to be made in the next parliament to eliminate the deficit and get debt falling. This Charter entrenches the commitment to finish the job and maintain economic stability," Osborne said.

The original deficit reduction plan envisaged Britain would run a budget surplus within five years on a cyclically adjusted basis and excluding investment spending.

The new framework will also commit the government to have total debt falling as a share of gross domestic product by 2016-17, replacing an earlier target of 2015-16 which the government has long accepted that it will miss.

Labour have said they intend to balance the budget by the end of the decade, enabling a slower pace of spending cuts and more time for growth to boost tax receipts. It describes the coalition plans as driven by ideology rather than economic necessity.

Prime Minister David Cameron, speaking earlier on Monday in Poole, southwest England, said Britain needed to reduce its deficit faster to ensure it could cope with the unexpected.

"If a real economic storm hit again, the fall-out would be felt by families up and down this country - people lying awake worrying about their mortgage payments, businesses closing down, jobs lost, homes lost."

Osborne did not formally commit to run a surplus on all government spending, something his Conservative Party wishes to do by the 2018/19 financial year, but which his Liberal Democrat coalition partners are less keen on.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William James; Editing by Tom Heneghan)