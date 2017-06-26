LONDON, June 26 Northern Ireland's Democratic
Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday it would support Prime
Minister Theresa May's government on legislation concerning
Britain's exit from the European Union, securing her a slender
majority in parliament.
May struck a deal with the DUP on Monday to back her
administration after she failed to secure an outright victory in
a botched June 8 snap election.
"The DUP... agrees to support the government on legislation
pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union;
and legislation pertaining to national security," a document
published by May's office said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)