* Conservatives under attack over "millionaire's budget"
* Finance minister Osborne says budget good for growth
* Party must avoid being rebranded as pro-rich, anti-poor
LONDON, March 22 Britain's ruling Conservatives
were pilloried on Thursday as a party pandering to millionaires
and slapping a "Granny tax" on pensioners in a budget they
defended as a spur to growth.
Chancellor George Osborne, in announcing a freeze on tax
allowances for pensioners in Wednesday's budget, said this would
be offset by a rise in pensions. But the Granny tax epithet
played too easily to media, friend and foe alike, and to a
public weary of austerity measures.
The "nasty party" label Prime Minister David Cameron fought
to shed after the Conservatives' 13 years in opposition until
2010 loomed large again for sceptics who also seized on a cut in
the top rate of income tax to 45 percent from 50.
Both measures stung against a backdrop of steep public
spending cuts as part of a seven-year austerity drive to cut
Britain's deficit, which Osborne says will keep interest rates
down and help the economy recover from the slump of 2008-2009.
"Osborne picks the pockets of pensioners" said the
right-leaning Daily Mail on its front page.
The left-leaning Daily Mirror tabloid had a doctored image
of Osborne and Cameron in hooded tops carrying a baseball bat
under the headline "Mugged!"
Osborne will be quick to point to research by the Institute
for Fiscal Studies (IFS), a highly-respected independent body,
which said that pensioners would lose on average only about 0.25
percent of their income in 2014 as a result of this budget.
But such points were unlikely to turn the tide of bad
headlines, with even the pro-Conservative Daily Telegraph
slamming the Granny tax. This is damaging for a party that
desperately needs to appeal to a broad range of voters.
The Conservatives failed to win a majority in 2010 and had
to form a government with the Liberal Democrats, a much smaller,
left-leaning party. Osborne, the top Conservative strategist, is
focused on the goal of an outright Conservative win in 2015.
Pensioners were the age group with the highest proportion of
Conservative voters in the 2010 election, so he needs to keep
their support but also win over younger voters.
His 2012 budget demonstrated that he believes the way to
achieve that is through economic growth, and that he is prepared
to take enormous political risks to stimulate that growth.
"MILLIONAIRE'S BUDGET"
The scrapping of the 50p income tax rate is a case in point.
It pleases vociferous right-wingers in his party, who object
to high taxes on principle, but risks alienating droves of low-
and middle-income people whose votes are crucial.
Yet Osborne went ahead with the measure because he is
convinced that the 50p rate sent out a negative message to
investors that was harmful to growth, while failing to raise
significant amounts of cash because of widespread avoidance.
"How can you possibly justify a tax rate that is doing
enormous damage to the British economy, that the rest of the
world looks at and laughs at, and yet raises no money?" he told
BBC Radio 4 in one of a blizzard of Thursday morning interviews.
He also seized on an announcement early on Thursday by
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which confirmed plans to invest more
than 500 million pounds in manufacturing in Britain in response
to a government plan to cut the level of corporation tax applied
to income from patents. The plan was confirmed in the budget.
GSK's investment, which will create 1,000 jobs, was expected
but the timing of the statement was a boost to Osborne.
The chancellor also said his budget was not a gift to the
wealthy because he had closed a series of tax loopholes and
raised stamp duty on properties worth 2 million pounds or more.
These measures would raise five times more money for the
Treasury than the scrapped 50p rate, he said.
Osborne emphasised a deeper-than-expected cut in corporation
tax that he said would stimulate growth and job creation, as
well as a faster-than-expected rise in the tax-free allowance
that he said would leave 23 million workers better off.
However, IFS research painted a slightly more nuanced
picture on personal tax. Pensioners would lose the least from
all tax and benefit changes implemented by the coalition by
April 2014, the IFS said, but households with children would
lose the most - hardly a crowd-pleasing prospect.
The IFS also said that an increasing number of people
earning "above-average but relatively modest salaries" were
being caught in the net of the 40 percent tax band. That weakens
Osborne's point about the tax-free allowance because it means
that for some families, what they gain in allowance will be
partly lost in higher tax on the rest of their income.
Whatever the rights and wrongs, such details are hard to
sell to the electorate in one catchy turn of phrase, while the
opposition Labour party was quick to coin the slogan "a budget
for the millionaires, not the millions".
That sort of language is particularly dangerous for
Conservatives, who under Cameron's leadership have tried very
hard to shed their reputation as the party of the rich.
"PYRRHIC VICTORY"
Both Cameron and Osborne come from wealthy backgrounds and
were educated at exclusive private schools, which does not help
their efforts to change the party's traditional image.
Cameron has succeeded in softening that image in terms of
social attitudes, notably through his support for gay marriage
after decades of anti-gay stances by the party, but in economic
terms the "nasty party" label still rings true to many Britons.
Conservatives face the additional difficulty that their
Liberal Democrat partners tend to claim credit for anything the
government does that is helpful to lower-income people.
The 2012 budget supports that interpretation because raising
the tax-free allowance for workers was a long-standing Lib Dem
policy, while removing the 50p rate was a Conservative plan.
"We have fought like tigers to get 3.5 billion pounds back
into the pockets of the 23 million lowest earners in our
country, and the Conservatives have fought very hard for a
Pyrrhic victory for 300,000 rich people," Liberal Democrat
member of parliament Tim Farron told Reuters after the budget.
The Liberal Democrats have seen their support collapse since
they joined the coalition because they have been associated with
austerity measures that many of their voters do not support.
The coalition looks solid as things stand, not least because
the Liberal Democrats would face electoral disaster if they
brought the government down and faced an early election. It is
also in their interest to stick it out in the hope that the
economy picks up and they can take some of the credit.
But there is disquiet in Conservative ranks about the
Liberal Democrats casting themselves as the "humanising"
partner, softening the hammer blows of Conservative austerity.
"I don't think this tactic is going to rescue the Liberal
Democrats, they're too far down. But it can still damage the
Conservatives," said Tim Montgomerie, editor of the influential
website for activists ConservativeHome.
"They need to come up with one or two flagship policies that
help the poor," he said.
