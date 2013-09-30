MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 British finance minister George Osborne said he would aim to return Britain to a budget surplus if the Conservative Party wins the 2015 election and the country's economy continues to mend.

"When we've dealt with Labour's deficit, we will have a surplus in good times as insurance against difficult times ahead," Osborne told a Conservative Party conference.

"And provided the recovery is sustained, our goal is to achieve that surplus in the next parliament."

In March, Britain's budget watchdog forecast that the public sector budget would be in surplus from the 2016-17 fiscal year, based on the government's preferred measure of the deficit.