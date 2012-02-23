LONDON Feb 23 British Prime Minister
David Cameron will leap to the defence of big business on
Thursday in the government's latest attempt to calm a public and
political backlash against bankers and highly-paid executives at
large companies.
The Conservative-led coalition government has played its own
part in so-called banker bashing, not least in putting pressure
on banks to cut bonus pay and by stripping former Royal Bank of
Scotland boss Fred Goodwin of his knighthood as punishment for
his role in the bank's decline during the credit crunch.
But while it has made political sense to pander to a public
annoyed about big pay at the top at a time of economic
stagnation and austerity, ministers have grown concerned that
too much negativity could drive away investment and reduce
much-needed tax income from executive pay.
"In recent months we've heard some dangerous rhetoric creep
into our national debate that wealth creation is somehow
anti-social, that people in business are out for themselves,"
Cameron will say in a speech to a business charity in London,
according to extracts released in advance by his office.
"We have got to fight this mood with all we've got. Not just
because it's wrong for our economy ... because it's wrong for
our society."
Cameron's speech will highlight some of the work that big
business does to help society, pointing specifically to some of
the banks that came under fire during the financial crisis.
The government has been trying to rebalance the economy away
from financial services, while at the same time trying to
protect its banks from any adverse European Union regulations,
admitting that any economic recovery will still rely heavily on
a robust and growing financial sector.
"Frankly I am sick of this anti-business snobbery," he will
say. "I see Barclays offering over 3,000 work experience
placements for pupils and I say that has got nothing to do with
cuts and everything to do with improving our country."
His speech will come shortly after RBS, bailed out by the
previous Labour government at the height of the financial
crisis, updates investors on its 2011 performance.
RBS chief executive Stephen Hester waived his bonus this
year after coming under intense pressure from the government and
the media to do so.
The results are likely to stir up a debate over whether
banks, especially those backed by the taxpayer, are doing enough
to lend to small businesses and whether more should be done to
clamp down on executive pay.
