By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's position is under threat from the mayor of London, who
is waiting for him to "fail miserably" at the next election so
he can take his job, the leader's former communications chief
has said.
In a rare foray into politics, Andy Coulson said he thought
Boris Johnson, the British capital's flamboyant mayor, was
playing a waiting game, hoping Cameron would lose the 2015
election so that he could assume his role as leader of the
Conservative party.
"Stabbing David, or anyone else for that matter, in the back
would be distinctly off brand - just not very Boris," Coulson
wrote in GQ magazine in an article to be published on Thursday.
"He would much prefer to see David fail miserably in the
election and ride in on his bike to save party and country," he
added, referring to Johnson's preferred mode of transport.
Known for his colourful turn of phrase and unruly mop of
blond hair, Johnson, 48, was credited with playing a key role in
last year's successful London Olympics, and supporters say he
has the electoral appeal that cuts across party lines.
Cameron, who leads a two-party coalition, is under growing
pressure from his own lawmakers over his stance on Britain's
membership of the European Union and his decision to press ahead
with gay marriage legislation.
CONSERVATIVES TRAIL IN POLLS
Both issues have divided the Conservatives, who trail the
opposition Labour party by 10 percentage points in the polls and
face a threat from a surging anti-European Union party, the UK
Independence Party, which they have so far failed to stifle.
A small group of Conservative lawmakers even want to oust
Cameron before the next election, but most deem that unlikely.
Johnson has long been tipped as a potential successor to
Cameron and has made no secret of his ambition to succeed him if
the position became vacant, while at the same time pledging
loyalty to the prime minister.
"Grateful as I always am to Andy for career advice, I am
backing David Cameron all the way," Johnson told reporters on
Wednesday, saying he was increasingly confident Cameron would
win the next election.
However, the intervention of Coulson, a former insider, is
likely to resurrect speculation about the strength of Cameron's
position.
"Boris Johnson desperately wants to be prime minister and
David has known that fact longer than most," Coulson wrote.
"When Boris asked me to pass on the message that he was keen
to stand as mayor of London, David responded 'Well, if he wins,
he'll want my job next'." Johnson has been mayor since 2008.
Coulson advised Cameron, 46, to adopt a careful strategy.
"Support his good ideas, advise privately on the bad ones,
but only engage publicly if absolutely necessary - and celebrate
Boris's considerable successes," he wrote.
Coulson resigned from his job as Cameron's head of
communications in 2011 after allegations he had known of phone
hacking by journalists at the now defunct News of the World
tabloid, of which he was previously editor.
Coulson, who denied wrongdoing, is due to stand trial over
the matter later this year. He also faces charges related to
allegations of bribing public officials.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White)