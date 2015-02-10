UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
LONDON Feb 10 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he would use the government balance sheet to guarantee business loans by private lenders if he win's the May 7 general election.
The next Conservative Government would launch a new financing scheme for businesses called "Help to Grow," he told business leaders.
"Our ambition is to help 500 of our fastest growing firms annually - giving entrepreneurs the access to the kind of finance their German equivalent would get," he said, adding that businesses were estimated to need an extra one billion pounds a year.
"We will plug this billion-pound gap by using the government's balance sheet to guarantee loans by private lenders, or by co-investing public money alongside private money," Cameron said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison and Guy Faulconbridge)
