By Matt Falloon and Mohammed Abbas
BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 10 British Prime
Minister David Cameron warned voters to brace for "painful
decisions" on the economy on Wednesday but offered little new to
alter a grim growth outlook which has derailed his efforts to
cut the budget deficit.
In a speech to his Conservative party conference, Cameron
admitted it was taking longer than planned to fix Britain's
recession-hit economy and rein in public finances.
Cameron, insisting his coalition government would not waver
from its austerity plan to erase the budget deficit, said
failing to get on top of Britain's economic problems would leave
it limping along a path to long-term decline.
The Conservatives, in coalition with the smaller Liberal
Democrats, have fallen behind a resurgent opposition Labour in
opinion polls. Analysts say Cameron faces an uphill slog to win
an outright majority in the 2015 election.
The International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecasts
for Britain on Monday, casting a shadow over the Conservatives'
annual conference where Cameron hoped to rally his party and
convince voters his economic plans were the only way forward.
"Here's the truth," Cameron told an overflowing hall of
Conservatives in the English city of Birmingham. "The damage was
worse than we thought, and it's taking longer than we hoped."
"The world economy, especially in the euro zone, has been
much weaker than expected in the past two years. When some of
our big trading partners like Ireland, Spain and Italy are
suffering, they buy less from us. That hurts our growth and
makes it harder to pay off our debts."
Most economists expect the government to announce lower
growth forecasts in December, which could play havoc with
Cameron's deficit reduction plan and potentially force him to
stretch out spending cuts well beyond the 2015 election.
Credit ratings agencies have given triple-A rated Britain
the benefit of the doubt so far, largely because the government
has stuck with strong rhetoric on its determination to cut the
deficit, even as it has missed its targets.
"Unless we act, unless we take difficult, painful decisions,
unless we show determination and imagination, Britain may not be
in the future what it has been in the past," Cameron warned.
"Because the truth is this: we are in a global race today
and that means an hour of reckoning for countries like ours.
Sink or swim. Do or decline."
MID-TERM BLUES
It has been a difficult year for Cameron, with critics in
his party raising questions about his style of leadership and
whether he has what it takes to win full control of Britain's
parliament - something he failed to achieve in 2010.
A return to recession, missed austerity targets, speculation
of a leadership coup, infighting over Europe and a scandal over
his relationship with Rupert Murdoch's powerful media empire
have all contributed to a severe case of mid-term blues.
Aides to the leadership admit the party is running out of
road to turn things around before the 2015 election which is
likely to decided on the state of the economy and which party is
most trusted to fix Britain's deficit.
Labour leader Ed Miliband's surprise evolution into a more
credible opponent has given Cameron - who has struggled to
compete for attention this week with the party's effusive and
popular London Mayor Boris Johnson - another headache.
Cameron took Labour's argument, for a softer pace of
austerity to give the economy room to breathe, head on.
"The old powers are on the slide. What do the countries on
the rise have in common? They are lean, fit, obsessed with
enterprise, spending money on the future - on education,
incredible infrastructure and technology," he said.
"And what do the countries on the slide have in common?
They're fat, sclerotic, over-regulated, spending money on
unaffordable welfare systems, huge pension bills, unreformed
public services."
Aware of criticism the Conservative leader has struggled to
communicate what he, and his government stands for, Cameron
delved into his personal life - and the story of his late,
disabled father - to explain his ideology.
"Work hard. Family comes first. But put back in to the
community too," he said.
The Conservatives have spent this week warning voters to
expect cuts across the board after 2015, drawing a dividing line
with Labour by arguing for ambitious reductions in welfare - an
area often portrayed as rife with scroungers and waste.
Labour and the Liberal Democrats want to see the wealthy do
more to help Britain get on top of its deficit, currently
running at about eight percent of national output.
"I'm not here to defend privilege, I'm here to spread it,"
the expensively-educated prime minister said.
Cameron sought to pacify a restive Conservative right wing
on Britain's relationship with the European Union, an issue that
has contributed to the downfall of the previous two Conservative
premiers - John Major and Margaret Thatcher.
Promising a referendum on any new EU treaty that follows
efforts to solve the euro zone debt crisis, Cameron has promised
this week to use Britain's veto for a second time if EU leaders
pushed for too big an increase in its budget.
Some Conservatives want an in/out EU referendum and for
Britain to negotiate a new trade deal with Europe - its biggest
trading partner. Cameron argues that Britain should stay part of
the EU but has promised to claw back powers from Brussels.