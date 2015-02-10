(Adds details)
LONDON Feb 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Tuesday he would use the government's balance
sheet to guarantee business loans by private lenders if he wins
the May 7 general election.
A new Conservative government would launch a new financing
scheme for businesses -- which have long complained about a lack
of credit from banks -- called "Help to Grow," he told business
leaders in a speech.
"Our ambition is to help 500 of our fastest-growing firms
annually - giving entrepreneurs the access to the kind of
finance their German equivalent would get," he said, adding that
British businesses were estimated to need an extra one billion
pounds a year in the future.
"We will plug this billion-pound gap by using the
government's balance sheet to guarantee loans by private
lenders, or by co-investing public money alongside private
money," Cameron said.
In 2012, the government first announced the creation of a
British Business Bank to channel credit to lenders which could
then be passed on to small businesses.
Cameron said that to test the best model for the Help to
Grow scheme, the business bank would start a pilot scheme at the
time of next month's annual budget with at least 100 million
pounds of new lending.
"This will allow us to get the best possible programme up
and running if a Conservative government is formed after the
election, " he added.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison, Guy
Faulconbridge and William Schomberg)