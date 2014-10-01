(Changes dateline to Birmingham)
BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 1 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said a re-elected Conservative government
would raise the threshold for the country's 40 percent rate of
income tax and allow people to earn more before they start
paying income tax.
"I want to take action that's long overdue and bring back
some fairness to tax," Cameron said to cheers from members of
his Conservative Party at its last annual conference before
May's national election.
The threshold for the 40 percent rate would be raised to
50,000 pounds ($80,905) from its current level of 41,900 pounds,
he said.
Cameron also said the tax-free allowance for personal income
tax would be raised to 12,500 pounds from its current level of
10,500 under a future Conservative government.
