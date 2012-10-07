BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 7 British Prime
Minister David Cameron attracted tens of thousands of followers,
along with a barrage of abuse, when he began posting messages on
Twitter to mark the opening of the Conservative Party
conference.
"I'm starting Conference with this new Twitter feed about my
role as Conservative Leader. I promise there won't be 'too many
tweets...'" Cameron said in his first message on Twitter.
Within hours, Cameron had attracted over 80,000 followers
but also hundreds of sometimes expletive-laden messages that
derided the 45-year-old prime minister as a leader who was
undermining Britain.
"It's cool that you've got time to kill, as well as the
dreams of our young people, and the working class," wrote a user
called Jonno Turner.
Cameron, educated at Britain's most prestigious fee-paying
school, Eton, and then Oxford University, regularly draws
criticism for his privileged background, and austerity measures
to tackle the budget deficit have also helped pull his approval
ratings into negative territory.