LONDON Jan 22 Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservative party became favourites to win the most seats at a
national election in May for the first time in three years on
Thursday, according to bookmaker Ladbrokes, overtaking its
nearest rival Labour.
The election is set to be the closest in a generation, with
opinion polls showing Labour and the Conservatives almost level
pegging, and both having lost support to nationalist and
single-issue parties.
Ladbrokes said that while neither party was expected
to win an overall majority, the Conservatives were now
favourites to win the most seats due to rising support for the
Scottish National Party (SNP), and a jump in popularity for the
Green Party, both of which threaten to take votes from Labour.
"The money now says that David Cameron could be staying on
in Downing Street," Matthew Shaddick, head of political odds at
Ladbrokes said, announcing the firm had cut the odds on the
Conservatives and raised those on Ed Miliband's Labour.
"Ed Miliband is now fighting a war on two fronts, with the
SNP hammering Labour in Scotland and the Green surge threatening
to hand several seats to the (Conservatives) Tories in England."
An opinion poll from YouGov on Thursday put Labour on 34
percent, just ahead of the Conservatives on 33 percent. The
anti-EU party UKIP polled at 14 percent, the Greens at 8 percent
and the Liberal Democrats, currently junior coalition partners,
at 6 percent.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)