LONDON Aug 12 Jeremy Corbyn, who wants to return Britain's opposition Labour Party to its socialist roots, is the frontrunner to be elected its leader in an internal vote which begins on Friday.

Results of the vote will be announced on Sept. 12.

Following are some of Corbyn's main policy statements:

ECONOMY

The most left-wing of four leadership candidates, 66-year-old Corbyn opposes the Conservative government's spending cuts and wants to make the tax system more progressive. He wants to bring in a higher rate of national insurance social security payments for the highest earners, increase the rate of corporation tax and reduce tax relief for businesses.

Corbyn has called for the railways, postal service and energy networks to be returned to public ownership.

He was also quoted in a newspaper interview as saying the party should consider re-establishing its commitment to public ownership of industry, a policy scrapped by Tony Blair in 1995 ahead of three election wins for Labour. Corbyn's team has since distanced him from this, saying he only backed public ownership in some cases.

An admirer of Karl Marx, he has said he would create a national investment bank which would use public funds to invest in infrastructure and housing.

He has also said he would consider introducing "quantitative easing for the people", giving the Bank of England a mandate to print money to invest in new large scale housing, energy, transport and digital projects.

Corbyn supports a financial transactions tax on the purchase of stocks, shares and derivatives to raise funds to invest in tackling climate change and to help reduce speculative behaviour by banks.

DEFENCE

Corbyn, vice-chair of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and national chair of the Stop the War Coalition, favours scrapping Britain's nuclear weapons and pulling out of the NATO military alliance.

Last year, he said the crisis in Ukraine was partly the result of NATO's expansion in Eastern Europe and that Russia was "not unprovoked". In an interview with the Russian state's international broadcaster RT, he said Britain would be more secure if it treated its international opponents with respect.

Britain now participates in a U.S.-led coalition conducting airstrikes against positions held by the Islamic State group, but flies missions only over Iraq and not over Syria. Corbyn has said he would oppose any attempt to extend the mission to Syria, for which Prime Minister David Cameron is expected to seek parliamentary approval later this year.

EUROPE

Eurosceptic Corbyn initially refused to rule out campaigning to leave the European Union at a membership referendum promised by Cameron by the end of 2017. He has expressed concern over the bloc's impact on workers' rights and said his decision would depend on whether Cameron could change the EU for the better.

In a statement to the Guardian newspaper he has since said Labour should fight to reform the EU from within, but anti-EU UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has said he thinks it would be good for the "out" camp if Corbyn wins the leadership.

FOREIGN

Corbyn has criticised the United States for putting pressure on Britain to boost its military expenditure and has said the long-term impact of U.S. foreign policy will be to divide the world.

He has also lobbied the U.S. government to release Shaker Aamer, the last British resident being held at Guantanamo Bay.

A vocal opponent of the 2003 Iraq War, Corbyn has said Blair should be tried for war crimes if evidence shows he broke international law.

He has described members of the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah as "friends". Hamas and the military wing of Hezbollah are both officially designated as terrorist organisations by Britain. He has a history of political sympathy for Gerry Adams, the leader of Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army which ran a 30-year armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

SOCIAL

Corbyn has called for the re-establishment of a Ministry of Labour to help bring in worker's rights legislation and deal with working conditions and repeal measures brought in to restrict the influence of trade unions.

He wants to abolish university student tuition fees, ban employment contracts which do not give any guarantee of work, and build more social housing. He has also called for rent controls on private housing.

Corbyn has called for an end of the "scapegoating" of migrants, saying migration is a two-way flow and the government rather than immigrants should be blamed for pressure on availability of housing or school places. (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Peter Graff)