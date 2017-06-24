LONDON, June 24 The British parliament has been
hit by a cyber attack that is preventing lawmakers from
accessing their emails when not in Westminster, politicians and
media reports said on Saturday.
The Telegraph newspaper said lawmakers were alerted to the
hack on Friday and were unable to access their email accounts on
Saturday.
Chris Rennard, a member of the Liberal Democrat party in the
upper House of Lords, said on Twitter: "Cyber security attack on
Westminster, Parliamentary emails may not work remotely, Text
urgent messages."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Angus MacSwan)