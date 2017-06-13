Sterling eases off after BoE rollercoaster
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, June 13 A deal between Prime Minister Theresa May and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to agree support for a minority Conservative government is expected to be signed on Wednesday, the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.
"Hearing final bilateral meeting to sign DUP-Tory (Conservative) deal on dotted line now expected tomorrow," Kuenssberg said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.